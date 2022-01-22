Pamela Anderson has stated that she will not be watching ‘Pam and Tommy’ on Hulu because she was not involved in its production.

Pamela Anderson has stated that she will not be watching ‘Pam and Tommy’ on Hulu because she was not involved in its creation.

Despite the fact that the series is about her and ex-husband Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson “won’t be watching” Hulu’s Pam and Tommy, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

According to the insider, “she had no involvement whatsoever” in the production of the show.

The show will star Lily James as Anderson, 54, and Sebastian Stan as Lee, 59, and will chronicle the exes’ whirlwind romance, including their 1995 wedding after only knowing each other for 96 hours.

It will also tell the story behind the leaked sex tape involving the Baywatch star and Mötley Crüe musician.

James, 32, revealed earlier this month that she attempted to contact Anderson to speak with her about the show and gain her support, but she was unsuccessful.

“I was really hoping she’d be a part of it.”

On January 10, the Downton Abbey star told Net-a-Porter’s Porter, “I wish it had been different.”

“My only goal was to stay true to the story and portray Pamela as accurately as possible.”

The Cinderella star said she tried to contact the former Playboy model “right up until we started filming,” adding that she’d “never worked so hard” on a project.

“I’ve read all of [Anderson’s] books, I’ve read her poetry, and I can quote her in all of her interviews,” James added.

Anderson, on the other hand, has been preoccupied with her own obligations, which include renovating her Vancouver Island, Canada, estate for an upcoming HGTV Canada series.

The Barb Wire actress recently went through a breakup with Dan Hayhurst, which caused her personal problems.

Anderson’s rep confirmed to Us on Friday, January 21, that the model is divorcing her husband of one year.

According to a source close to the situation, the Canadian native ended the relationship.

“There was no final straw,” the source says, adding that the couple “just fell out of love.”

Anderson is “doing just fine” in the wake of the breakup, preferring to spend time in Malibu with her two sons, Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 24, whom she shares with Lee.

(From 1995 to 1998, they were married.)

“She feels most at home wherever they are,” says the source.

One year after secretly dating, Us previously reported that Anderson and Hayhurst were “taking time apart.”

