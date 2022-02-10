Pamela Anderson once revealed that she and Tommy Lee had a “miscarriage and lost her first child” as Pam and Tommy cover tragedy.

PAMELA Anderson previously revealed that she had a miscarriage and lost her first child with Tommy Lee, which is the subject of the new show Pam andamp; Tommy.

Pamela, 54, and Tommy, 59, star in the new Hulu show.

The show stars Lily James, 32, as the Baywatch actress, and Sebastian Stan, 39, as the Mötley Crüe member.

Pamela became pregnant and unfortunately miscarried during the fourth episode of Pam andamp; Tommy.

Pamela had a miscarriage in real life, but not at the same time as the new Hulu miniseries claims.

According to Distractify, Tommy wrote about the miscarriage in the Mötley Crüe biography The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, which was published in 2001.

“When Pamela collapsed and we lost our first child due to a miscarriage (a Lee family curse, according to my mother), the paparazzi were so intent on getting pictures, they kept cutting off the ambulance on the way to the hospital,” he wrote at the time.

Following the miscarriage, the musician later admitted to being depressed for months.

Pamela threw him a huge party for his 33rd birthday in October 1995 in an attempt to cheer him up.

The party took place several months before the Hulu show claimed the miscarriage occurred in January 1996.

Pam and Tommy also made it appear as if the actress miscarried as a result of the stress of their sex tape being leaked.

There is no proof that the two incidents are linked, and the timelines do not match.

Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela’s first child, was born on June 6, 1996.

Brandon most recently appeared on MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings, and the actress appeared on the show twice before it was canceled.

Dylan Jagger Lee, who was born on December 29, 1997, is the former couple’s son.

Pamela and Tommy were together for about three years before divorcing.

The couple married four days after meeting in 1995.

In 1998, the Mötley Crüe drummer was arrested for spousal abuse, child abuse, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

For his crimes, he was sentenced to six months in prison.

He allegedly assaulted the actress in their Malibu home while she was holding their two-month-old baby, according to police reports.

During the divorce, Pamela asked for custody of their two sons.