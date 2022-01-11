Pamela Anderson Reached Out to Lily James About Her Role in ‘Pam and Tommy’

When it came to portraying Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s upcoming miniseries, Pam and Tommy, Lily James wanted to do the right thing by her. The show looks back at Anderson and rocker Tommy Lee’s whirlwind romance, including their 1995 wedding on the beach in Mexico after only knowing each other for 96 hours and the private sex tape from their honeymoon that was made public and watched by millions without their consent.

James claims she tried to contact Anderson about the project but never received a response in a recent cover story for Net-a-Porter’s Porter.

“I had high hopes for her participation.

“I wish things had turned out differently,” James says in the article.

“My only goal was to focus on the story and portray Pamela as accurately as possible.”

James says she was “hopeful” that she’d be able to speak with Anderson up until the start of filming, citing Pam and Tommy as a show she “cares a lot about.”

While the 32-year-old actress was unable to contact Anderson, her co-star, Sebastian Stan, was able to contact Lee, the character he portrays in the miniseries.

In September, the Motley Crüe frontman told ET that he completely agreed with the 39-year-old actor’s portrayal of him.

“I recognize Sebastian; he’s impersonating me.”

Lee, 59, said, “From what he’s told me, it’s a really beautiful story.”

“I think a lot of people think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got out of hand back then.”

“Now the laws are different.”

Though Lee, who divorced Anderson in 1998, is excited for the upcoming miniseries, he admitted to ET that the situation in real life was difficult.

“The story is cool, but what happened was not,” he said, adding that “people need to know.”

Stan also talked to ET about the “crazy process” of transforming into Lee. “I think it took two hours for myself and three hours for Lily almost every morning,” he recalled.

“When you add that to a 12-hour day, things start to get interesting by the end.”

Pam and Tommy, starring Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marn, will premiere its first three episodes on Wednesday, Feb.

Hulu has two episodes available.

Watch the video below to see more of ET’s exclusive interview with Stan.

