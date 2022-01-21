Pamela Anderson’s tumultuous love life, including a sex tape saga, assault charges, a 12-day marriage, and a ‘homewrecker’ row

Pamela Anderson’s tumultuous love life – sex tape saga, assault charges, 12-day marriage, and ‘homewrecker’ row – is revealed.

Pamela Anderson had hoped for a sixth marriage, but her latest marriage has ended in a way that is all too sad – and all too familiar.

The Baywatch actress has filed for divorce from her bodyguard husband, Dan Hayhurst, this week.

Pam and Dan married on Christmas Eve 2020, only a few months after they started dating.

After six marriages – to five different men – in 25 years, Pamela, 54, has found herself single again.

“Pamela loves as authentically as she lives,” a source told Rolling Stone as the news of her divorce broke.

Dan, a forty-something man, and she grew closer in a safe environment.

However, the “pandemic whirlwind” has died down, according to a source, who claims he “wasn’t the man she’d hoped” and brought “very negative baggage.”

According to Pamela, her first year with Dan “felt like seven – like dog years.”

We’ve gathered here to “paws” over her colorful love life.

Pamela was accused of being a “home wrecker” last year after she allegedly stole Dan from his girlfriend and broke up a happy family of five.

Dan was working as a handyman on Pamela’s property in the Canadian town of Ladysmith when she “seduced” him, and he was dating another woman at the time.

Carey, Dan’s heartbroken ex-wife, said she was devastated when he left her after five years of living with him and raising his children.

She was also taken aback when she learned of the high-profile wedding that followed shortly after.

“I decided to speak out because I want people to know that my almost five-year relationship, which included three children, ended because of the affair Pam and Dan began while he was still with me,” Carey said.

“It’s sad that people cheer them on when it all started with lies, denials, and life-altering decisions for everyone involved.”

After only one year of marriage, the relationship has come to an end.

Pamela “truly adored him at first,” according to a source, but she now realizes it was a “pandemic romance” and has “no regrets,” according to The Sun.

Pamela has an unlucky habit of choosing men with a lot of baggage to bring into her home.

“Her decision to divorce had nothing to do with the women in his past,” they continued.

“Pamela was unconcerned about his ex or anything; instead, she concentrated on their love for each other during their time together.”

“She never feels rushed into anything; instead, she goes where her heart leads her, whether it’s to the altar or to the divorce lawyer.”

“And it was the divorce lawyer at this point…

Pamela has an unlucky situation…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Pamela has an unfortunate pattern of picking men who bring very negative baggage into her home Anonymous source