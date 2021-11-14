Pandora Vanderpump, Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, has her first child.

Pandora Vanderpump, Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, gives birth to her first child.

Lisa Vanderpump has earned the title of glam-ma!

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and her longtime husband, Jason Sabo, announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

On November 7th, I took to Instagram.

The 35-year-old daughter of Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump star Ken Todd also revealed the name of her child.

She began her caption with “Theodore.”

“Six pounds and seven ounces of pure delight”

Your birth was the happiest day of our lives, and your daddy and I are so grateful that you are alive and well.

Teddy, you are adored.”

“Obsessively in love with baby Theodore,” Lisa gushed on Instagram after learning of the baby’s arrival.

Pandy and Jason, thank you for making me a Nanny Pinky!!”

In addition to her message, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a black-and-white photo of herself holding her sleeping grandson.

“Utter perfection,” Lisa captioned another sweet photo of baby Theodore dressed in an adorable bear onesie.

Pandora’s fans and her mother’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars congratulated her on the birth of her son.

“Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Lala Kent, who became a first-time mom in March, replied, “Congratulations! Welcome to the world, Theodore!” Bachelor Nation’s Catherine Giudici Lowe added, “Aaaaah! So exciting! Congratulations to your entire family!”

Pandora and Jason had their baby shower earlier this month, naturally with the help of her mother!

“A magical, beautiful day at our Baby Shower, celebrating Baby Sabo with very close friends and family!” Pandora wrote on Instagram on November 1.

the third

@lisavanderpump truly outdid herself, and Jason and I are so grateful that we were able to spend this wonderful time with those we care about!”

“The details (the bears, the bunnies, the flowers!) and everything she did were so beautiful and I loved every minute of it!” she wrote in a separate post.

Pandora had announced that she and Jason were expecting a baby boy a few weeks before, writing on Oct.

“We can’t wait to meet you, little boy,” says 23.

Pandora and Jason’s baby announcement comes just three months after they announced they were expecting a child.

“Jason and I are overjoyed and grateful to be able to embark on this new adventure,” Pandora told E! News in August.

“We’re ecstatic!!”

Lisa couldn’t contain her joy at the time and spoke to The Daily Mail, who was covering the story.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.