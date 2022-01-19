Panic rooms have been installed in Queen Elizabeth’s royal residences, but security remains a concern.

Queen Elizabeth had panic rooms installed in her royal residences, but security remains a concern.

On Christmas Day, a man with a crossbow appeared at Queen Elizabeth II’s Windsor Castle residence.

The suspect, Jaswant Singh Chail, is suspected of going to the property with the intent to harm the monarch.

This has led to concerns about the queen’s safety within her royal residences.

One would think that a palace housing the Queen of the United Kingdom would have state-of-the-art security and be difficult to break into, but Queen Elizabeth’s residences have been broken into on several occasions.

Michael Fagan broke into Buckingham Palace in 1982, according to The Mirror.

Fagan is thought to have scaled 14-foot barbed-wire-topped walls, climbed a drainpipe to the roof, and entered the palace through an open window before locating the royal family matriarch.

When he entered the queen’s room, he opened the curtains, startling her awake and causing her to press the alarm.

When Queen Elizabeth’s footman returned from walking the dogs, he offered assistance to his boss.

Fagan was committed to a psychiatric facility after his arrest.

A similar incident occurred in 2019, according to The Sun, when a 22-year-old man scaled a fence to gain access to the grounds of the London palace.

Because the royal standard flag was flying, the perpetrator knew the monarch was at home at the time.

“There was an intruder at the palace while the queen slept in her bedroom, and he was on the loose before the cops arrested him,” a royal source told the newspaper.

“He was adamant about getting into the palace and was pounding on the doors, but everything was locked up, thank goodness.”

Many people have wondered how safe the palaces really are, and if there are specific areas where the queen can retreat, such as panic rooms.

Queen Elizabeth did, according to the Independent, have panic rooms installed in Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Both were implemented in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks in 2001.

The terrorism-proof rooms took the place of older, much smaller safe spaces where family members could hide if necessary.

The new rooms are protected by 18-inch thick steel walls and are designed to keep people safe from poison gas and bombs…

