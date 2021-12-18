Tips and Tricks for Keeping Your Food Storage Organized Pantry Organization: Tips and Tricks for Keeping Your Food Storage Organized

Tips and Tricks for Keeping Your Pantry Organized

As the year 2021 draws to a close, we’re sure your pantry has seen better days.

After the craziness of the holidays, it’s time to assess your kitchen and figure out what system you’ll use in the new year.

There’s never been a better time to up your pantry organization game than now, especially because most of us are spending more time at home cooking, baking, and, well, snacking.

Use various designs of organizers and shelving as instant storage solutions for a tidier, more streamlined result.

After a trip to the grocery store, returning home to an organized pantry makes life much easier at home.

While we’re on the subject of the pantry, don’t forget about the refrigerator!

Read on for ET Style’s kitchen organization tips and shop our favorite items to get your kitchen ready for the new year.

An over-the-door wire rack immediately adds more storage space.

This tall tiered rack with eight adjustable shelves makes vertically organizing peanut butter jars, canned goods, baking supplies, or anything else you need extra space for a breeze.

Rather than rummaging through your cabinets, invest in a Lazy Susan, which rotates 360 degrees and makes grabbing spices and condiments a breeze while you’re cooking.

A multi-level design with a non-skid rubber lined base and raised edges is recommended for more storage capacity.

To keep track of where your groceries go, pour dry pantry foods like snacks, cereal, oats, sugar, and nuts into clear stackable airtight containers.

This neat look was popularized by The Home Edit, a professional home organizing firm that has worked with celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Container Store sells their storage items, as well as their recognizable handwritten adhesive pantry labels, or you can make your own with a handheld label maker (which is also great for noting and avoiding expired foods!).

Place items in clear plastic open bins by size and category in the walk-in pantry or the refrigerator for easy access.

Large bins can hold large bags and boxes, while small bins with dividers can hold tea bags, packets, and other small items.

Things get misplaced when you can’t see what you have (as can happen in the pantry).

