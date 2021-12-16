Paola on ’90 Day Fiancé’ Is ‘Not Optimistic’ About Her Marriage to Russ (Exclusive)

Paola from ’90 Day Fiancé’ Says She’s ‘Not Optimistic’ About Her Wedding to Russ (Exclusive)

Paola, who stars in 90 Day Fiancé, is having trouble with her marriage to Russ.

Melicia Johnson of ET spoke with the pro wrestler about the couple’s decision to take a break from their marriage this year and the issues they’re still dealing with.

Russ and Paola were featured in the first season of 90 Day Fiancé, where they met while Russ was working in Colombia.

They married in 2013 and have a son named Axel, who is two years old.

Paola’s manager confirmed to In Touch in August that they were on a break after Paola’s tweets hinted that all was not well in their marriage.

“People asked why I don’t take pictures with my husband, and my answer is…,” she wrote in a tweet that month.

I just don’t enjoy pretending.

“YouAreGuessingRight” (hashtag).

“When I tweeted that, I meant it, and I actually wanted to take a break,” Paola tells ET. “Russ and I’s relationship has always had ups and downs.”

We seem to have a lot of things to work on, and we’re making an effort.

We’re making an effort.

We’re doing our best to stay together and make it work for our son, but it’s not always easy.”

“And having a relationship in the spotlight is extremely difficult,” she adds.

“No matter what you do, people will always question and attack you for not knowing, so I’m trying to keep what we’re doing private to avoid more drama, because we already have enough drama at home.”

Paola Mayfield

Paola admitted that her and Russ’ relationship has reached a “breaking point.”

“I don’t want to say it’s just our son because that would be really sad,” she says of what keeps them together.

“I think all of the memories and time together, we’ve been together for eight years,” she says.

But there are times when I feel like love isn’t enough.

There is a limit to how much one person can take.”

She says of Russ, “I always try to protect his image,” adding that she doesn’t always tell the whole story on social media.

“He has a habit of making mistakes.”

Because I try, he drives me insane.

