Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Avril Lavigne, and Other Artists to Perform at When We Were Young Festival

Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Avril Lavigne, and Other Artists to Perform at the When We Were Young Festival

The When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas is drawing pop-punk kids from all over the world.

Avril Lavigne, Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, and My Chemical Romance are all on the lineup for the 2022 When We Were Young music festival.

Warped Tour, please take a backseat.

Thanks to the 2022 When We Were Young Festival, the emo kid in everyone has awoken, with some fans already anticipating the impressive and nostalgia-filled lineup.

A Day to Remember will perform at the one-day Las Vegas festival, which also features My Chemical Romance as a headliner.

This will be one of the first times this band performs since their reunion tour was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Paramore, the other headlining act, will perform hits from their latest album for the first time in four years.

(Hayley Williams recently released her solo album after spending time working on her hair product line “Good Dye Young.”)

Taking Back Sunday, The Linda Lindas, AFI, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Thursday, Dance Gavin Dance, The All-American Rejects, Senses Fail, Bayside, Silverstein, The Used, Story of the Year, Saosin, Atreyu, Hawthorne Heights, Bring Me the Horizon, Pierce the Veil, Anberlin, 3OH!3, Mayday Parade, The Maine, and others are among the artists on the 2022 lineup.

We The Kings, best known for hits such as “Check Yes Juliet,” will perform as a group.

Lavigne, whose hits include “Girlfriend” and “Complicated,” is expected to perform “Bite Me,” one of her most recent singles.

Wolf Alice, a young UK band, is also on the bill.

These artists will perform on one of three stages at When We Were Young. (The band “Don’t Delete the Kisses” won the 2016 NME Award for Best Live Band.)

On Saturday, October 7th, the When We Were Young Festival will take place.

The date is set for August 22, 2022, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The Las Vegas strip and its major hotels are only a few minutes’ walk away.

“Performances all day on three stages at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, food from regional and local vendors, bars, concessions, official band merch, festival merch, free water stations, and more,” according to the official website.

Fans can sign up for a pre-sale now, with general admission tickets going on sale on Friday, January.

The year 2022 has arrived.

There is also a VIP option that provides…

