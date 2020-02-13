Parasite Wins Best Picture at 2020 Oscars

And the Academy Award goes to… Parasite!

The 2020 Oscars has named its Best Picture recipient, officially marking quite a finale to another awards season. Parasite makes history as the first non-English language film to win Best Picture. It won four of the six categories it was nominated in, including Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director.

Parasite‘s executive producer Kwak Sin-ae, director Bong Joon-ho, and cast took the stage inside the Dolby Theatre to accept the Oscar, which was presented by Jane Fonda.

“I’m speechless,” Sin-ae shared via a translator. “We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now. I express my deepest gratitude and respect for all the members of the Academy for making this decision.”

South Korean movie mogul Milky Lee stole the show with her acceptance speech, sharing, “Hi, everybody. I’d really like to thank director Bong. Thank you for being you. I like everything about him. His smile, his crazy hair, the way he talks, the way he walks. And especially the way he directs. And what I really like about him is his sense of humor and the fact that he can make fun of himself and he never takes himself seriously.”

Lee continued, “I’d like to thank everybody who has been supporting Parasite and who has been working with Parasite and who has been loving Parasite.”

Nine films were up for the ceremony’s biggest honor, including Ford v. Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The competition was especially tight this go-around. Joker went into the evening with an impressive 11 nominations, followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood with 10.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of Parasite, and check out the complete list of winners at the 2020 Oscars right here.

Until next year! #ParasiteHive out.