Parenting Quotes from Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green on Noah, Bodhi, and Journey

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green welcomed three children together before divorcing in 2020.

Noah, the former couple’s first child, was born in 2012, two years after their Hawaii wedding.

In 2014 and 2016, respectively, Bodhi and Journey were born.

2 and 3, the Transformers star filed for divorce from the BH90210 alum, but the couple reconciled before the birth of their youngest child.

The couple announced their breakup in May 2020.

“I will always love her,” the actor, who shares son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil, said at the time on an episode of his podcast “…With Brian Austin Green.”

“And I know she’ll always love me, and I know what we’ve built as a family is really cool and special.”

While the California native later moved on with Sharna Burgess from Dancing With the Stars, Fox got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly in January 2022.

“We sat under this banyan tree in July of 2020.

The actress captioned her Instagram reveal at the time, “We asked for magic.”

“In such a short, frenetic period of time, we were oblivious to the pain we would face together.

We were unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but we were intoxicated by love.

Then there’s the karma.

He asked me to marry him a year and a half later, after we had walked through hell together and laughed more than I could ever imagine.

And, as in every other lifetime before this one, and every lifetime after that, I said yes.

…and then 1.11.22 we drank each other’s blood.”

“Yes, in this life and every life,” the rapper wrote in his own post.

I brought her back to ask her to marry me beneath the same branches we fell in love under.

I understand that tradition dictates one ring, but I collaborated with Stephen Webster to create two… as two halves of the same soul forming the enigmatic heart that is our love.”

According to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly in September of, the Texas native, who has a daughter named Casie, met Fox’s children in 2020.

