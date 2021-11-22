Parents such as Vanessa Lachey and others are celebrating their children’s birthdays in the year 2021.

Parents like Vanessa Lachey and others are celebrating their children’s birthdays in 2021.

Catelynn Lowell, Kandi Burruss, and other celebrities have wished their children a happy birthday in 2021.

Novalee, a daughter of the Teen Mom OGstar, celebrated her sixth birthday on January 1 with a cake, pink Barbie treats, and a matching dress.

“You have the BEST personality ever,” the MTV personality captioned an Instagram slideshow of throwback photos.

You, my love, are the most hilarious, creative, goofy, and loving child I’ve ever met!! You, my love, are going to achieve great things in life!!!! I adore you!”

Tyler Baltierra, the Michigan native’s husband, said in a separate post that Novalee makes him and Lowell laugh “every day.”

“You love to draw and color, and your attention to detail is amazing,” he continued.

Your gentle and creative spirit is awe-inspiring.

I’m smitten with you!!!”

“Calm down y’all,” Lowell told her Instagram followers at the time, defending her daughter’s pink hair on her big day.

Novalee was born in 2015, six years after the reality stars had placed their eldest daughter, Carly, for adoption.

Lowell gave birth to his daughter Vaeda in 2019.

Burruss’ son, Ace, turned 5 on January 6. “Five years ago, he came into the world and changed everything for the better for me!” she captioned a family photo with husband Todd Tucker, Ace, and his younger sister, Blaze.

“He’s smart, handsome, and has the coolest personality I’ve ever met.

“Happy birthday, baby boy! Mommy loves you!”

With stuffed superheroes and balloons, the birthday boy had a fantastic time.

Ace has had a busy year, starting virtual learning at home in August 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic and landing his first movie role four months later.

“I’m so proud of my Acey Pooh!” the Grammy winner captioned an Instagram selfie from December 2020.

“Today was their first table read, and he got his first role in a movie.

My little superstar!” he exclaims, “He’s excited, and we’re excited for him!”

Continue scrolling to see more celebrity parents and their kids at parties.

