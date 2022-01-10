Paris and Tyson Fury enjoy a sweet family outing in the country, while the father-of-six flaunts his £200 designer jacket.

Paris and Tyson Fury spend an adorable afternoon in the country with their six children, while the father-of-six flaunts a £200 designer jacket.

Tyson and Paris Fury may be members of one of the UK’s most famous families, but they haven’t forgotten their humble beginnings.

Despite having a net worth of £120 million, the self-described “Gypsy King and Queen” are frequently seen shopping at Home Bargains and Poundland.

The couple, however, enjoyed a posh afternoon in the country with their children over the weekend.

And the family looked right at home on the unnamed country estate in their adorable outfits.

The pro-boxer posted photos of himself and his three sons in tweed blazers and matching flat caps to his 5.4 million Instagram followers, sharing snippets of his day.

The kids wore green jackets with jeans, while Tyson wore a grey checked blazer and waistcoat.

Paris fought the cold in a chic tan puffa jacket, while Venezuela wore a warm red coat with a fluffy black hood.

Tyson captioned a photo of his entire family posing by a swing, “Great day with the fam.”

“Blessed are you.”

Claudio Lugli, the designer shirt brand, then tagged Tyson in a photo, wishing him a “happy Sunday.”

Tyson has been wearing the Italian designer’s creations since 2015, and his country ensemble cost £250.

Tyson’s matching waistcoat was an extra £50, despite the fact that the £200 checked blazer is currently on sale for £180.

Paris and Tyson took the kids to Disneyland and Harry Potter World in Florida last month for a “once in a lifetime” vacation.

