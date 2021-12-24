Paris Fury hasn’t bought her kids a single present for Christmas… but she claims she isn’t bothered and neither will they be.

Paris Fury hasn’t bought her kids a single present for Christmas… but she insists she isn’t bothered, and neither will they.

TOMORROW IS CHRISTMAS DAY, and many of us are either wrapping up our last gifts or frantically searching the stores for gifts for our loved ones.

However, Paris Fury, a mother of six and the wife of boxer Tyson Fury, has stated that she has not purchased any gifts for her children this year.

In the run-up to Christmas, there’s a lot to do – buying food, decorating the house, and getting gifts – and it can all be a little overwhelming.

Paris shared her Christmas checklist on her Instagram story a few days ago, and it was quite extensive.

“New PJs on, a glass of Baileys, and three days to put together a full Christmas tree,” she said.

Paris confirmed that putting up the tree and going grocery shopping had been completed.

But there were some items on the list that were left unchecked: buying a single present for anyone, wrapping presents, outfits, Christmas cards, hair, nails, and eyebrows.

“Am I bothered? Not really,” millionaire Paris insisted.

“Christmas is about family, friends, and Christ-centered celebrations.

“We are fortunate to have what we have: a full refrigerator, a warm home, and any gifts we receive in the coming days will be appreciated by the kids, who are thankfully not spoiled and understand that any gift is welcome.”

“Have a wonderful Christmas, everybody.”

Since posting this, Paris has revealed that she went out last night to do some last-minute Christmas shopping.

She had shopping bags from tKMaxx, Lush, Primark, JD, and River Island, all of which contained gifts for her kids.

She then posted a photo of herself wrapping the gifts in lovely Christmas wrapping paper.

After welcoming their sixth child on August 8, 2021, Paris and Tyson now have six children.

Following their third son Prince Adonis Amaziah, they welcomed a girl named Athena.

Valencia Amber, their fourth child, was born just over a year after he arrived.

They also have three other children: Prince John James of Venezuela and Prince Tyson Fury II of the United States.

