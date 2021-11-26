Paris Fury takes her six children to see Father Christmas in Blackpool, and she shares the video on social media.

Paris Fury posts an adorable video of her six children visiting Father Christmas in Blackpool.

PARIS Fury was spotted in Blackpool with all six of her children for a festive evening out to see Father Christmas.

The wife of heavyweight champion Tyson documented her evening out at the Pleasure Beach with her large brood on social media.

Paris, 31, a mother of six who recently welcomed her first child, Athena, took her entire family to see a pantomime before visiting a Christmas grotto.

“We had the best night! The kids thought it was amazing!” the proud mother wrote to her followers after filming them watching Aladdin at the Blackpool theatre.

She then flipped the camera around to show herself holding her daughter Athena, who was wrapped in a pink babygro and blanket.

“Even my baby Athena loved the colors and sounds,” Paris said of the photo, in which she smiled at the camera.

“Now off to Santa’s grotto,” she continued, before sharing a photo of her children, who were all smiles as they posed with a giant polar bear as they “awaited Santa.”

From behind her phone camera, Paris encouraged them as they tentatively approached Father Christmas once inside.

Before posing for a family photo, the kids each received a gift from Santa, and the mother-of-six was taken aback when they all “looked at the camera.”

They were joined by a family friend and her daughter as they wrapped up the evening with fish and chips and fresh donuts before heading home.

It comes after Paris and her husband Tyson went to a discount bargain store to show off their modest shopping skills.

Over the last three years, the Gypsy King has amassed millions of pounds, thanks in large part to his former rival Deontay Wilder.

That hasn’t stopped the generous and kind-hearted brute from looking for ways to save money on his weekly grocery bill.

On Tuesday morning, Fury shared a video to his Instagram story of himself and Paris shopping for supplies for the week inside a discount bargain store.

“When you’re supposed to be rich but you have to shop at a discount bargain store to keep your expenses down, Paris,” he told his wife.

