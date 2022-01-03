Paris Geller Always Knew Rory Gilmore Wouldn’t Be a Journalist on ‘Gilmore Girls’

Paris Geller Always Knew Rory Gilmore Wouldn’t Make It as a Journalist on ‘Gilmore Girls’

Rory Gilmore was portrayed as the Gilmore family’s future success in earlier seasons of Gilmore Girls.

Emily and Richard Gilmore turned their attention to Rory after Lorelai Gilmore shattered her parents’ plans for her.

While it was widely assumed that once she entered the real world, she would be a huge success, one person foreshadowed her future failures early and often.

Paris Geller correctly pointed out that valedictorians rarely succeed in the real world, and she was correct in her assessment of Rory.

Rory Gilmore and Paris Geller were once enemies who became friends, but their friendship had its ups and downs in the beginning.

While at Chilton, Paris and Rory were rivals.

Fans expected a brawl to erupt when Rory received everything Paris had worked so hard for, arguably without working nearly as hard.

Paris, who had spent much of her young life working toward admission, was rejected by Harvard.

She didn’t win valedictorian honors at Chilton, either.

Rory managed to secure both of those things, further complicating their already shaky friendship.

Chilton named her valedictorian after she was accepted to three Ivy League schools.

Surprisingly, Paris seemed unconcerned.

Amy Sherman-Palladino, the showrunner, foreshadowed Rory’s future failures throughout Gilmore Girls.

No one was more forthright than Paris about Rory’s impending doom.

Paris mentioned in Season 3 that she didn’t mind not being valedictorian while preparing for graduation from Chilton.

She told Rory that she looked up statistics on valedictorians and discovered that they didn’t always do well later in life.

Many of them went on to have failed businesses, shattered marriages, and died young, according to Paris.

While Paris was undoubtedly attempting to enter Rory’s mind, she wasn’t far off.

Rory graduated from Yale with no solid relationships and no clear career path.

Nothing had changed when fans of the Gilmore Girls caught up with her nine years later.

More or less, Paris’ prophecy came true.

While many fans assumed Paris was being deliberately passive-aggressive with her remarks, it turned out that she was correct in her assessment of Rory.

Paris, who was not Chilton’s valedictorian and did not gain admission to three Ivy League schools, was a huge success.

Rory, on the other hand, despite her high school and college success, spent the majority of her twenties and early thirties aimless.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.