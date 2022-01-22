Paris Goes Berserk After Carter Rejects Her on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) from The Bold and the Beautiful is the center of attention.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is just one of the many men who adore the modelsinger.

Despite the fact that Paris is portrayed as a good girl, her fans do not regard her as a heroine.

With her next action, Paris’s dislike will grow even more.

The Bold and the Beautiful has made Paris’ love life a prominent storyline.

She’s become picky about the men she wants.

She fell in love with other men during her relationship with Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz), including Dr.

Tanner Novlan portrays John “Finn” Finnegan.

While Paris had feelings for Finn, she never acted on them and remained loyal to Zende.

(hashtag)BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.comKTzMlEx8aM That kiss (hashtag)BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.comKTzMlEx8aM

Paris Becomes the Female Version of Liam in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Paris, on the other hand, is free to date whomever she wants now that she’s broken up with Zende.

Carter, her good friend, is the man she seeks.

The two kissed on New Year’s Eve and haven’t been able to get away from each other since.

While it appears that Paris and Carter will be the show’s newest couple, their relationship will suffer a major setback.

Carter, much to Paris’ dismay, decides to end their blossoming romance, according to Soaps.com.

Paris will be incensed by Carter’s rejection, and fans of The Bold and the Beautiful believe they’re about to witness a new, nastier side of the singer.

It’s been suggested that Paris’ recent romantic misfortunes have driven her insane.

Zende was flirting with one of the Forrester Creations models last week, and Paris became enraged.

Despite showing signs of jealousy, Paris insisted that she was fine.

She was ready for a new beginning with Carter, and she assumed he felt the same way.

His rejection, on the other hand, will be a huge setback for her self-confidence.

Paris has her heart set on Carter, and she isn’t about to give up on him just yet.

As she keeps tabs on Carter and tries to persuade him that they belong together, Paris’ love for him will turn into obsession.

However, the more Carter ignores her, the more irrational she becomes, potentially resulting in dangerous consequences.

It won’t be long until everyone on The Bold and the Beautiful notices Paris’ behavior.

Grace Buckingham (Cassandra…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.