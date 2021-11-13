Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s friendship is stronger than ever, as evidenced by this photo.

The Simple Life may have come to an end, but Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s friendship lives on.

Despite their rocky past, the couple proved on Thursday, Nov. 1 that their decades-long bond is unbreakable.

Nicole was spotted at Paris’ wedding to Carter Reum on May 11, where the two were seen laughing at the star-studded event, which was held at the Bel Air, Calif., estate that used to belong to Paris’ grandfather.

Paris stunned in an embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown for her walk down the aisle, but for the reception, she changed into a Ghalia Lav gown with a bodice and tulle skirt—the second of three looks of the evening.

Nicole, who was dressed in a black floor-length gown for the occasion, was greeted by the bride, who mingled with other guests including Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Rachel Zoe.

From 2003 to 2007, Paris and Nicole, who have known each other since they were children, starred on five seasons of The Simple Life.

They had a falling out around the time the show ended, but their feud appeared to have died down in recent years.

Nicole stated on Watch What Happens Live in 2014 that, despite not speaking with Paris on a daily basis, she considers the DJ and hotel heiress a friend.

“From the beginning, Paris has been a part of my life.”

Technically, I haven’t spoken to her in a while, but if you really want to get into it, my definition of a friend is someone you don’t have to talk to every day, someone you can call when you need them and they’ll just be there,” she said at the time.

“A true friend is someone who will always be there for you.”

And being present for a friend’s special day? It’s a dream come true!

Continue reading to see more pictures from Paris’ wedding.