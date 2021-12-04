Paris Hilton congratulates Lindsay Lohan on her engagement and also speaks with her about the “Holy Trinity” photo.

Paris Hilton congratulates Lindsay Lohan on her engagement and shares her thoughts on the photo of the ‘Holy Trinity.’

The hotel heiress, Paris Hilton, has spoken out about Lindsay Lohan’s engagement, and she is ecstatic for her.

In the most recent episode of her This is Paris podcast, Hilton congratulated Lohan, who is in the second week of her tropical honeymoon with new husband Carter Reum.

In the iconic “Holy Trinity” photo, Hilton mentioned Britney Spears as well.

There was Lindsay Lohan’s engagement to Bader Shammas, for starters.

“I also just saw Lindsey got engaged,” the 40-year-old DJ said on the podcast.

“And I know we’ve had our differences in the past, but all I wanted to do was wish her well and express my genuine happiness for her.”

The “past differences” reached a head in December 2017, when Hilton told MTV News Australia that Lohan had “basically crashed” Hilton and Spears’ girls night out.

One of Paris Hilton’s (@parishilton) own tweets was retweeted.

“It was just Brit and I out, and then [Lindsay] just chased us to the car and got it,” Hilton said at the time.

Hilton later clarified, sounding eerily like a Mean Girls character, “She wasn’t invited.”

Fast forward to the present, and Hilton has reversed her decision.

In the 15 years since the famous photo was taken outside the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2006, Hilton marveled at how far they’ve all come.

Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) sent out a message on Twitter.

“Wow, it’s been 15 years since this (hashtag)iconic photo was taken, and we were dubbed the (hashtag)HolyTrinity of the 2000s,” Hilton wrote in her Instagram caption.

“So much has happened since that night,” she wrote, “and on today’s @ThisIsParisPodcast, I’m recording from my Honeymoon to talk about my three-day wedding, relive some past memories, and so much more.”

Hilton said on the podcast, “Fifteen years later, and so much has happened in the last two weeks.”

I got married.

Britney regained her independence and became engaged.

Lindsay got engaged a few months ago.

It’s fascinating to see how different our lives have become and how far we’ve come.

