Paris Hilton Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Carter Reum in Honor of Their Anniversary

It’s Instagram official: Paris Hiltonhas a new man in her life—and they’re already celebrating an anniversary.

In early January, E! News reported on the romance brewing in the mogul’s life with businessman Carter Reum. The two had stepped out together at a 2020 Golden Globes after-party, where they were spotted holding hands.

“He is known in Hollywood,” a source told E! News at the time. “They have been seeing each other for a little over a month.”

“They are very happy together,” another source said. “They met through friends, and everyone is saying what a great couple they make.” E! News had also learned that the two celebrated New Year’s Eve together with his whole family, and they all “adore” Hilton.

The pair have since reached two new milestones as they not only are celebrating an anniversary, but Hilton has also made their relationship official on her Instagram account.

“Happy Anniversary my love,” she captioned a photo of them kissing. “My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you’re mine.”

Back in November 2018, E! News confirmed Hilton had ended her relationship with then-fiancé Chris Zylka, just under a year after he proposed.

“Their relationship moved really quickly, and she realized he wasn’t right for her,” a source explained. “She wishes him well and hopes they can remain friends.”

“It was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life,” she recently told Cosmopolitan U.K. of calling off their engagement. “I just don’t think [he] was the right person and I feel like I’m an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn’t feel right. I’ve worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect.”

