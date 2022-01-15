Paris Hilton once donated a (dollar)4.7 million engagement ring to Hurricane Katrina victims.

Paris Hilton auctioned off a $4.7 million engagement ring to help Hurricane Katrina victims.

Paris Hilton may have just married Carter Reum in a fairytale wedding, but the heiress has a long history of having affairs with wealthy men.

Hilton, who has been in the public eye since she was a teenager, has been engaged several times and given some truly outrageous engagement rings.

Hilton’s relationship with fellow heir Paris Latsis was one of her most notable love affairs.

Hilton made history not only because of the lavish ring she received when they were engaged, but also because of what she did with it after her breakup from Latsis.

When Hilton and Latsis began dating in late 2004, the media became enamored with their relationship almost immediately.

Latsis, a Greek shipping heir and self-made billionaire, appeared to be the ideal match for Hilton, who was one of the most well-known media figures in the early 2000s.

In May 2005, Latsis proposed to his lady love just eight months after they had been dating.

According to In Style, Latsis presented Hilton with a selection of 15 rings from which she could choose.

Hilton chose a diamond ring worth between (dollar)4.7 million and (dollar)5 million, in true opulent style.

According to Hilton, the 24-carat sparkler was “too heavy,” but it became one of the most talked-about engagement rings of the decade.

Despite the media’s love for Hilton and Latsis, the two lovebirds did not go the distance.

Hilton and Latsis ended their engagement in September 2005.

“I’m sad to announce that I’ve called off my engagement,” Hilton said in a statement to Brides Magazine when they announced their split, according to Brides Magazine.

I’ve realized over the last few months that this is the best decision I’ve ever made.

We’re still the best of friends, and I’ll never stop loving him.

I’m hoping that during this difficult time, people will respect my privacy.”

Hilton used her engagement ring in a positive way despite her decision to call off her marriage to Latsis.

According to Fashion Magazine, Hilton decided to auction off the engagement ring he gave to…

