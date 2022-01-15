Paris Hilton poses with camels in photos from her Dubai honeymoon with Carter Ruem.

Paris Hilton and Carter Ruem pose with camels in photos from their Dubai honeymoon.

On their honeymoon in Dubai, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Ruem posed with camels.

In November of last year, the couple married at her late grandfather Barron’s (dollar)61.5 million Bel-Air estate.

For their honeymoon, Paris and Carter visited Bora Bora, Anguilla, London, and the Maldives, among other luxurious locations.

The final stop was Dubai, where they stayed in the magnificent Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

They documented their visit to the celebrity hotspot and posted it on YouTube as part of their honeymoon series.

Paris also used Instagram to share photos from their trip.

The businesswoman, 40, and her new husband, also 40, posed for a picture just before going on a camel ride in one photo, and the couple leaning in for a kiss in the desert in another.

Another image showed the couple walking around the hotel poolside holding hands.

“The perfect, last destination for (hashtag)HoneymoonHiltonReum… Thank you for the unforgettable memories @Hilton @WaldorfDubai @WaldorfAstoria (hashtag)ad (hashtag)HiltonPartner,” Paris wrote in the caption.

A new 13-part reality show called Paris In Love was released on the same day as their wedding, and it chronicles the events leading up to their wedding.

After just over a year of dating, Paris and Carter got engaged in February 2021.

Barron’s sprawling estate hosted their wedding, which featured an enormous wooden dance floor built outside as well as massive floral arrangements in the shape of Paris and Carter’s initials.

Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, Ashley Benson, and Paula Abdul were among the celebrities who attended the ceremony.

In front of the socialite’s family, including her parents Kathy and Ricky, her brother Conrad, and her RHOBH star aunt Kyle Richards, they exchanged vows.

The star of The Simple Life wore a lace bridal gown with a high neckline and detailed embroidery.

Paris and Carter announced their relationship in April 2020, four months after they were first seen together after the Golden Globe Awards.

The two were first seen holding hands and kissing at the InStyle and Warner Bros. fashion shows.

Back in January, there was a Golden Globes after-party.

Paris was previously engaged to Chris Zylka, but the two ended their relationship in November 2018.

