Paris Hilton Says Becoming a Mother Is Her “Top” Priority: Find Out How Many Children She Desires

Paris Hilton Says Becoming a Mother Is a “Top” Priority: Find Out How Many Children She Would Like

Paris Hilton is looking forward to living a more simple life with her family.

The socialite married entrepreneur Carter Reum in a lavish three-day ceremony that is currently airing on Peacock’s series Paris In Love, and as she told E! News’ Francesca Amiker on Monday’s Daily Pop,

She’s 24 and “couldn’t be happier.”

“He’s just everything to me,” Paris exclusively said of her husband, though she admitted she’s still getting used to the term. “Just saying that term was very strange for me at first, but we’ve been together 247 so I felt like a married couple this entire time anyway,” she said.

Paris and Carter went straight from their “fairy tale wedding” to their seven-week honeymoon, but now that they’re back, she’s looking forward to another relationship milestone: the birth of their first child.

Paris revealed, “I can’t wait.”

“It’s without a doubt one of my top priorities.”

According to the fashion icon, she sees herself as a mother of “two or three” children.

“I’d like twins first,” Paris added.

“Or, I’m not sure, it’s difficult to say.”

I’ve always wished I had an older brother because I believe that if I did, they would look out for me and protect me at school.”

“Perhaps a boy first,” she speculated.

