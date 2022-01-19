Paris Hilton’s Dog, Jonathan Van Ness’ Cats, and Other Reality TV Stars’ Most Popular Pets

The Most Popular Pets of Reality TV Stars: Paris Hilton’s Dog, Jonathan Van Ness’ Cats, and Others

Several popular reality TV stars can’t get enough of their canine or feline companions, from Paris Hilton’s famous The Simple Life pup to the fancy dogs that Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi took care of on Snooki and JWOWW.

For her part, the Paris in Love actress has always been an animal lover, and her faithful pooch Tinkerbell has been by her side for nearly 14 years.

“I’ve got a hole in my heart.”

I’m heartbroken and devastated.

Tinkerbell, my baby, passed away from old age after 14 wonderful years together.

In an April 2015 social media message, Hilton lamented the death of her dog, writing, “I feel like I’ve lost a member of my family.”

“She had such a unique and amazing soul.

We’d been through a lot together.

She’s gone, and I can’t believe it.

For the rest of my life, I will miss her and think about her.

Tinky, I adore you and will never forget you.

Tinkerbell’s (hashtag)RIP.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe, a former Bachelorette, also loves her dogs, which she shares with her fiancé Jason Tartick.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS TO US!! Ramen has a new sibling.

In December 2019, the Canada native wrote on Instagram, “MEET PINOT,” as part of a joint social media page for golden retrievers Ramen and Pinot.

“Pinot was rescued from a South Korean kill shelter by @bunnysbuddies.

With us, he has a safe haven.”

“I was so worried how Ramen would react,” Bristowe continued at the time, “but let me tell you: You will see through my stories that these pups took to each other RIGHT away.”

They don’t leave each other’s side and snuggle.

Pinot is a mushy sweetheart with a cuddlier heart than Ramen.

He has the SOFTEST coat and the BIGGEST heart in the world.

I’m sure a lot of people will wonder how we’ll manage with so much travel.

But we’ll figure it out.

We aren’t the focus of this discussion.

It’s all about giving a new life to a sweet, helpless puppy.

We’ll keep doing what we’re doing.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

