Paris Hilton’s “Ultra Classy” Wedding Day and Kim Kardashian’s Role.

The Role of Kim Kardashian in Paris Hilton’s “Ultra Classy” Wedding Day

If you’re a stylist, you’re a stylist for life!

On November 1st,

Paris Hilton married Carter Reum in a lavish ceremony at her late grandfather’s former estate in Bel Air, California, on November 11th.

While the wedding was a star-studded affair, a source tells E! News that Paris and her longtime friend Kim Kardashian, who used to be her wardrobe organizer, shared some “very cute moments” that night.

“Kim gave Paris a sweet pep talk and helped her with her dress,” the source says, adding that the wedding was an “intimate” gathering of Paris and Carter’s “closest family and friends.”

Kim was photographed helping the DJ and hotel heiress adjust Paris’ veil so that everything was picture-perfect while she was posing for photos in her Oscar de la Renta gown, one of three looks she wore on her big day.

At the reception, Paris’ former The Simple Life co-star Nicole Richie was photographed with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

Kim and Nicole “gave each other a huge hug” and “were excited to catch up,” according to another source.

Emma Roberts, Rachel Zoe, Kimora Lee Simmons, Paula Abdul, Ashley Benson, and Bebe Rexha were among the other attendees.

At the ceremony, Kim Petras performed covers of Paris’ “Stars Are Blind” and Elvis Presley’s “I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You,” while Demi Lovato sang “I Will Always Love You” during the reception.

“It was important to Paris to take so many photos with friends and document everything, every little moment for memories,” according to the first source.

“It was like something out of a movie.”

“Everything was stunning, and it all came together so smoothly,” a source claims.

“She wanted it to be very intimate and personal, and each and every person in attendance held a special place in her heart.”

Aside from the guest list, the fairy-tale wedding included a caviar station from The Caviar Co and a Wolfgang Puck dinner.

Joan and Leigh Cakes topped off the evening with a stunning five-tier wedding cake.

According to a third source, Paris’ goal for the event was to keep it “ultra classy” and “very true to her brand as a socialite.”

The insider says, “Paris’ wedding was literally something out of a dream.”

“It was a heavenly landscape that was completely surreal.”

The bride herself described the wedding in Paris as “the best day and night of my life.”

