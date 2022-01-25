Paris’s Mother Puts a Stop to Her Daughter’s Messy Love Life on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation

Speculation on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Paris’s Mother Puts a Stop to Her Daughter’s Messy Love Life

Paris will face a reckoning in her love life on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

She won’t commit to Zende, kissed Carter, and has a crush on Thomas.

This would be nothing if it weren’t an embarrassment of riches in any other world.

However, in this soap opera world, Paris’s mother isn’t pleased with her daughter’s antics, and she intends to put an end to them.

[Warning: Possible spoilers for upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful follow.]

The Bold and the Beautiful has done a fantastic job of making Paris one of Los Angeles’ most desirable women.

And they’ve accomplished this by lavishing her with wealth when it comes to men.

First, she had a crush on “Dr.

Dr. Dumb, a.k.a.

Steffy Forrester’s husband, John Finnegan

But that was a dead end.

Then she got into a situation with Steffy’s brother, Thomas, which got so messy that Thomas’s kid, Douglas, mistook Paris and Thomas for boyfriend and girlfriend.

But, alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

But it appears that Carter and Paris’ long-rumored romance is finally taking off.

That, too, has its drawbacks.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, one of Paris’s biggest issues will be the appearance of her mother, Dr.

Buckingham, Grace.

Cassandra Creech, a veteran actor, will play her.

If there’s one thing that Dr.

Buckingham isn’t interested in her daughter’s tumultuous love life.

“Is there anything Grace can say to stop her daughter’s inappropriate behavior at work? It’s one thing to fall in love with a hot designer and live happily ever after; it’s quite another to date her way through the office, making everyone uncomfortable.”

SoapHub reports, “That’s simply not how Paris was raised.”

There’s a lot more to come.

Paris’s sister, Zoe, learned the hard way that having a messed-up love life leads to nothing but embarrassment.

She’s currently in Paris after failing to make things right.

Is Paris willing to share the same fate?

