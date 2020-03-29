Parks and Recreation’s Ron Swanson Would Be Handling the Coronavirus Best and We Have the Proof

If there is one person in Pawnee who is prepped for a situation like coronavirus, it would be Ron Swanson.

As we work from home, we inevitably find ourselves throwing on a TV show during our lunch breaks for a perfect pick-me-up, and one of our definite hilarious go-to’s is Parks and Recreation.

While re-watching the series for the millionth time, it’s easy to imagine how Ron would handle this pandemic, including likely retreating to his cabin and living a life completely off the grid (however, still with bacon).

His independent nature, aloofness and self-reliance was always funny on the show, but now we find ourselves wanting to channel those traits ourselves as we socially distance from the world.

In honor of the nature-loving, grumpy character, we’ve rounded up some of his best moments from the series that turn out to be pretty sage advice during these times.

The best part? Once NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock, launches in April, you can catch all of his best Parks and Recreation episodes, which really are all of them.

Until then, check out Ron’s best moments we’re taking a page from below!

When He Swiveled His Way to Social Distancing

Right now, we know it’s important to be at least six feet away from anyone to practice social distancing, but turns out Ron has always been practicing that habit such as in the above clip when he swivels away from being face-to-face with any residents.

When He Avoided Unnecessary Trips to the Doctor

We keep hearing how it’s best to not go to the doctor unless needed right now, but Ron took that to the extreme when he decided to become his own dentist for the day and yank out his front tooth.

When He Enjoyed the Fresh Air Alone

While we are spending a lot of time on our couch and watching Netflix, it’s perfectly safe to go outside and get some fresh air and lift your mood, so long as you aren’t around others. So, take a page from Ron, who is a man of nature and (as seen above) is perfectly enjoying a sunny day outside by himself.

When He Kept Off the Internet (For His Own Sanity)

It’s important to keep up to date with the latest information, but sometimes too much info can start to spike our anxiety. While being like Ron and entirely trying to avoid the Internet may be too difficult, it’s definitely worthwhile to purge any apps or sites that are making you stressed.

When He Got Really Into a Hobby

Since we’re not going out with friends or heading to the movies like normal, now is the perfect opportunity to try out a new hobby with all the extra time on our hands. Perhaps, like Ron, you’ll get into woodworking and you can casually gift a handmade canoe for your coworkers, too!

Just Take It From Nick Offerman

Don’t believe us that Ron would be thriving during this time? Then take it from Nick Offerman himself when he was on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this month.

Seth Meyers asked Offerman how his character would be handling coronavirus and after Offerman joked “he wouldn’t notice”, he said, “[Ron] would just take his family to one of his cabins in the woods, where he was heading anyway, and they’d just enjoy some fishing and some items from his garden until things blow over.”

He then ended his prediction about Ron with, “When the sh*t goes down, Ron is all set up.”