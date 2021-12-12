Part 1 of The Lost Murder Tapes: Ken and Barbie Killers

The Lost Murder Tapes part one: Ken and Barbie Killers

During their murder spree in the 1990s, Canadian couple Karla Homolka and Paul Bernardo earned the moniker “Ken and Barbie killers.”

On Sunday, December 12, 2021, Discovery(plus) will release a four-part series chronicling the two’s trial.

Season one of the four-part docuseries will premiere on Discovery(plus) on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

The show will also be broadcast on Investigation Discovery, a cable network.

Law professor Alan Young recounts the details of one of the couple’s murder victims, according to a preview from the show.

“To commit these crimes is an unbelievable thing,” he said.

“It’s another thing to actually record it so that you can look back on it and feel proud of the depravity you’ve shown in some dark moments in your basement.”

Homolka and Bernardo are accused of not only drugging, rapping, and killing young women, but also of videotaping the events.

Karla Homolka met Paul Bernardo in 1987 at a veterinary convention in Ontario, Canada, where she was born in 1970.

They fell in love right away and began dating soon after.

Tammy, Homolka’s 15-year-old sister, was drugged, raped, and murdered by Homolka and Bernardo in December 1990.

According to them, Bernardo was upset that Homolka was not a virgin when they started dating, so her younger sister was sacrificed as a “virgin sacrifice.”

Tammy’s death was initially ruled an accident, but the couple continued to recruit young women to assault and occasionally murder.

Bernardo allegedly forced Homolka to provide him with victims, but video footage taken by the couple allegedly proved her guilt as well.

Police were able to convict the two based on six tapes of evidence.

Bernardo was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and aggravated sexual assault and was found guilty in 1995.

In Ontario, he is incarcerated for the rest of his life.

In the early 1990s, Bernardo, also known as The Scarborough Rapist, murdered Kristen French, 15, and Leslie Mahaffy, 14.

Homolka was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to a 12-year prison sentence.

She married Thierry Bordelais after her release in 2005, and the two are said to have several children.

Because of their apparent good looks and wealth, the couple was dubbed the Ken and Barbie killers.

Discovery(plus) is an on-demand streaming service that includes Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Food Network, HGTV, ID, A&E, History, Lifetime, OWN, Travel, Science Network, The Dodo, and more.

Packages begin at (dollar)5 for commercial-free content and (dollar)7 for ad-free viewing.

The service is available on a variety of platforms, including…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.