Part 1 of the Season 13 Reunion of ‘Married at First Sight’: Which Couples Are Still Together?

The drama on Married at First Sight Season 13 may be over, but it’s far from over.

Some of the couples — who are now exes — shared surprising life updates during the Wednesday, November 17 reunion special.

Ryan and Brett were one of the couples who decided to split up at the reunion, but it wasn’t as easy as it seemed.

During the reunion special, Ryan’s sister, Alexa, spoke out about her relationship with Brett, claiming that she later discovered Brett was “seeing someone” and lying to her about it.

“I don’t think anyone is looking at me.”

Brett explained, “I did meet someone, but I didn’t pursue anything with them until everything was said and done, and that’s also a situation that’s done,” noting that she exchanged numbers with someone she met before Decision Day and kept in touch “here and there,” but it was not a distraction from her marriage.

Ryan responded that he’d “heard conversations” and that there was “more than just exchanging phone numbers” from the moment they met.

They are still friends.

That isn’t the case for everyone, though.

Myrla and Gil were one of the season’s most popular couples, and despite their ups and downs, they chose to stay married in the finale and then move in together.

At the reunion, he revealed, “Unfortunately, we have not been together since Decision Day.”

“Myrla decided she didn’t want to be with me any longer 14 days after Decision Day.”

“It was a variety of things,” she explained when asked what went wrong.

“I think for me, it was just recognizing how different we are.”

The things I had stated as non-negotiables were extremely important to me.

Financial security is critical to me.”

“I make (dollar)100 more every two weeks than she does,” he replied.

After all, it wasn’t about the money.

Some of the cast members appeared in a special reunion episode on Wednesday, November 17.

