Part 2 of ‘Ozark’ Season 4 will feature these three characters.

Season 4 Part 2 of ‘Ozark’ Will Introduce These 3 Characters

The first half of Ozark Season 4 has finally arrived on Netflix after a long wait.

The show follows Marty and Wendy Byrde as they grow closer to Omar Navarro following Helen Pierce’s death.

After years of dedication and toil, the two have earned his trust and respect, but there is a major shift within the cartel that could have an impact on their future.

This means there are a lot of new characters in the film, but fans haven’t seen them all yet.

The following are the characters who are said to appear in Ozark Season 4 Part 2:

[Warning: This article contains Ozark Season 4 Part 1 spoilers.]

The Byrdes pay a visit to Navarro in Mexico in this season of Ozark.

During the trip, he told the Byrdes about his plans to leave the cartel and asked for their assistance in making the transition to a legal life.

Maya Miller backtracked on the deal and had Navarro arrested, but the two were able to make the impossible possible.

Javi Elizonndro, his nephew, took over and got right to work.

He murdered Darlene Snell after she refused to stop selling drugs on cartel land, and he also murdered Wyatt Langmore, who witnessed it.

Despite Marty and Wendy’s protests, Ruth Langmore went on a killing spree after discovering their bodies.

Season 4 was rumored to have a slew of new cast members, but only a few of them made an appearance in the first half.

They’ll most likely appear in the remaining seven episodes, it appears.

Veronica Falcón, best known for her lead role on Queen of the South, will play Camila, Navarro’s sister and Javi’s mother, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Camila will “quietly” work “behind the scenes” to become a formidable player in her family’s drug empire, according to her character description.

Charles-Ann, a woman who was friends with Ruth’s mother and “lends [Ruth] a hand when she is in need of some assistance,” will be played by Ali Stroker of The Glee Project. Viewers will recall seeing Charles-Ann briefly in the first half of Ozark Season 4, when Ruth stopped to visit her.

However, in the upcoming episodes, she is expected to play a larger role.

