Part 3 of the ‘Sister Wives’ Tell-All teases ‘Shocking News,’ and fans speculate what it might be.

Part 3 of the ‘Sister Wives’ Tell-All Teases ‘Shocking News’ — Fans Wonder What It Is

Sister Wives fans speculate on what “shocking news” will “change the dynamic of the family” means in the upcoming Sister Wives tell-all part 3.

Kody and the wives dropped some major bombshells in parts one and two of the Sister Wives Season 16 tell-all.

Kody Brown believes Meri Brown had an affair and wasn’t just a victim of catfishing.

Christine had abandoned her faith, we discovered.

There will be even more shocking revelations, according to the description for the upcoming One-on-One part 3.

“In this final episode of one-on-one interviews, Kody and Christine share shocking news that will forever change the family dynamic, while the other wives weigh in on how it will affect their future,” the description reads.

Sister Wives fans are intrigued by this “shocking news” and have concocted their own theories.

Christine may have relocated from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Murray, Utah, according to one fan.

“I’m sure it’s just Christine’s move to Utah,” they wrote.

In the show’s timeline, it’s shocking, but in real time, it’s not.”

Another fan hoped the news meant Christine had a boyfriend or girlfriend.

“Unless Christine has a SO That would be bada–,” they wrote.

Laughter”

Another fan speculated that it might be related to their Coyote Pass property.

“Oh, PLEASE make it so that they have to sell Coyote Pass to cash out Christine!” they wrote.

It’s nearly impossible to prevent internet snoops from uncovering family secrets.

There were rumors all over the internet before Christine announced her breakup.

Christine has also relocated from Arizona to Utah, according to The Sun.

Paedon Brown, Christine’s son, also revealed that his mother has kept filming for the family’s TLC show.

Christine’s departure from Sister Wives couldn’t possibly be the news.

On Sunday, February 11th, fans can tune in to see what’s going on.

13, to learn Kody and Christine’s big TLC and discovery(plus) news.

Whatever it is, the other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, do not appear to be pleased.

Gwendlyn Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ reacts to Google labeling Father Kody as Christine Brown’s ex-husband.