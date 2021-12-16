Passengers looking for a good deal are flocking to duty-free shops on ferries.

Passengers looking for a bargain are flocking to duty-free shops, according to ferry companies.

The reintroduction of onboard duty-free shopping has resulted in an increase in pre-Christmas sales as passengers stock up on discounted gifts and festive beverages.

According to industry group Discover Ferries, duty-free sales have increased since the restrictions were lifted.

Passengers taking advantage of discounted gifts and festive drinks on services to the Republic of Ireland, France, the Netherlands, and Spain at the start of the year have seen an increase in pre-Christmas sales, thanks to the reintroduction of onboard duty free shopping this year.

Passengers have been taking advantage of savings on board in the run-up to Christmas, with up to 40% off High Street prices on perfumes, cosmetics, jewelry, beers, wines, and spirits.

Passengers who want to pick up something that they can’t get anywhere else prefer the more unusual items available on board.

Caledonian MacBrayne, a Scottish company, sells active clothing for wild swimmers, hikers, and cyclists, as well as branded clothing and prints.

Ferry-themed toys, such as ship-building sets and soft toys, are also popular among aspiring mariners and naval engineers.

Increased sales of gift vouchers are also being reported by operators, allowing family and friends to choose their own travel options.

“We’ve seen how eager Brits are to experience travel again, whether it’s a staycation in the UK, Isle of Man, or Channel Islands, a sail and drive tour around Ireland, France, Spain, or the Netherlands, or just a day trip on the Thames or across to the Isle of Wight,” said Abby Penlington, director of Discover Ferries.

“With the variety of gifts provided by ferry operators, ranging from experiences to toys and more traditional duty-free items, the British public no longer views ferries as merely a means of getting to different destinations, but as a retailer and provider of unique travel experiences.”

