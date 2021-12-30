‘Past Imperfect’ is the title of the eighth episode of the first season of ‘Paris in Love’.

In Love Season 1 Episode 8: “Past Imperfect,” Paris Hilton swaps wedding planning for dealing with her past in Paris. She speaks with a professional about her traumatic boarding school experience.

Kathy Hilton also talks about her professional experience in the most recent episode of the reality show.

Paris was in tears as she told her mother and sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, that she wasn’t sure about marrying Carter Reum in the 23rd episode of Paris in Love.

The most recent episode debuted on December 1.

According to Peacock, it’s three days later on the 30th.

Paris has returned to California, embarrassed by what has transpired.

Paris says her now-husband is different from anyone she’s ever been with during a conversation with Kathy and Nicky, and chalks it up to exhaustion.

She is aware, however, that her adolescent years continue to influence her life.

When Carter inquires about the trip to New York City, Paris isn’t entirely forthcoming.

She admits that the wedding planning and work had left her feeling overwhelmed and exhausted.

In a solo interview, Paris says she didn’t tell Carter about her reservations about marrying him because she didn’t want to hurt his feelings.

Nicky Paris finally sits down with a mind architect at her mother’s house after mentioning it to her.

She meets with Peter Crone to discuss her past, particularly her time at boarding school, which was featured in the documentary This Is Paris.

Paris claims that the memories have stayed with her all these years.

Paris says it’s still a part of her life, from nightmares about being taken out of bed to not being able to enjoy happy moments.

Paris also discusses why she doesn’t speak to her parents about boarding school.

Peter asks her why she’s afraid to tell her mother about it, and she says she’s afraid to do so.

In Paris in Love Season 1 Episode 8, Paris isn’t the only one confronting her past.

Kathy, a member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, meets with a therapist.

They discuss a variety of topics, including her childhood, marriage, motherhood, and how her own childhood experiences may have influenced the Hilton family dynamic.

