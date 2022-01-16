Pasta with Roasted Vegetables by Giada De Laurentiis Is the Perfect Way to Get More Veggies in Your Day

Pasta with Roasted Vegetables from Giada De Laurentiis is a great way to get more vegetables into your diet.

Giada De Laurentiis creates a simple vegetarian baked pasta dish with roasted vegetables and cheese.

The easy recipe from the Food Network host is a crowd-pleasing make-ahead dish.

De Laurentiis shared a picture of her delicious baked penne with roasted vegetables recipe on her Giadzy Instagram account on November 11.

“Resolving to eat more vegetables this year? There’s no better way than roasting them, tossing them with pasta, and baking them to crispy perfection,” she wrote in the caption.

In January 2021, the Today show featured the recipe on their website.

In the recipe introduction, De Laurentiis says, “This recipe is a great way to get all your veggies in with tons of flavor.”

“It’s a great alternative entrée for non-meat eaters because it’s an elegant dish with lots of colors and textures,” she continued, adding that it’s simple to put together ahead of time and cook when the guests arrive.

“It’s a crowd-pleaser all around,” she continued.

On an episode of Everyday Italian, De Laurentiis demonstrated how to make her quick weeknight dinner.

“Baked pastas are super easy,” she explained, “and my penne with roasted vegetables is no exception.”

“The heart of this dish is made up of red peppers, yellow squash, and green zucchini.

I combine them with pasta, marinara sauce, and three different types of cheese.

Then I simply popped them in the oven.”

“Penne with roasted vegetables comes out perfectly cooked and bursting with different flavors,” the Food Network host added.

Mushrooms, summer squash, zucchini, red bell peppers, and onions were chopped up.

“The key to roasting these vegetables is to cut them into roughly the same size pieces,” De Laurentiis explained.

“This ensures that they bake evenly in the oven.”

“The abundance of all of the vegetables and colors,” De Laurentiis explained, “is what makes these dishes so much fun.”

After that, the Food Network star drizzled olive oil over the vegetables on a foil-lined baking sheet.

She then tossed everything together with salt, pepper, and herbs de Provence.

She roasted the vegetables for 15 minutes at 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

De Laurentiis only cooked the pasta in boiling water for 6 minutes before draining and placing it in a bowl.

Tomato sauce, frozen peas, fontina cheese, and smoked mozzarella cheese were all added.

The roasted vegetables were added to the pasta by the Everyday Italian host.

