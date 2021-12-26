Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton Makeup Collaboration is something you’ll “Burn For.”

Pat McGrath’s latest makeup collection was inspired by Netflix’s Bridgerton’s romance and passion.

Since watching the Season 1 finale episode of Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton, we’ve been looking forward to Season 2.

It was difficult to look away from the TV screen as family drama, dating mishaps, and over-the-top formal events unfolded.

It’s an incredibly engrossing series in terms of plot, dialogue, and, to be honest, visuals.

The show’s hair, makeup, and costumes are all ultra-sophisticated.

No wonder Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe agreed to be the face of the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton makeup collaboration.

The blushes, eyeshadows, and highlighters in this collection are designed to complement all skin tones.

We “burn” for this collection, as the Duke of Hastings would say, and we’re already hoping for a second drop.

These delectable blush shades provide a high-intensity glow with a translucent finish.

The formula is incredibly beautiful, making application virtually error-free.

The featherlight formula feels and looks like second skin, making you feel like the belle of the ball.

These six eyeshadows are regal in appearance, multidimensional in appearance, and easy to blend.

On your eyelids, the creamy formulas look and feel luxurious, with shades ranging from everyday neutrals to ethereal extremes.

This palette includes everything you’ll need to create a variety of eye looks.

With these Sublime Skin Highlighters, you’ll be glowing in no time.

The opalescent sheen of the gel-powder formula feels light on the skin.

Choose from a gleaming platinum gold or a warm yellow gold.

If you want to get all of the Bridgerton-inspired products, this bundle with the eyeshadow palette, blush trio, and both highlighters is a good choice.

