Pat McGrath’s ‘Bridgerton’ Collection Is Officially Launched, and Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Is the Star

Pat McGrath’s ‘Bridgerton’ Collection Has Been Officially Launched, and Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Is the Star

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe would be crowned diamond of the season if Pat McGrath was queen.

The 22-year-old is the face of the beauty brand’s Bridgerton collection, which launches on December 26.

The pink-haired beauty, who recently starred in Beyonce’s Ivy Park Deck the Halls campaign, wears regency-inspired fashion, a pearl-encrusted tiara, and, of course, the most regal glam in the game.

McGrath first revealed the romantic collection earlier this month, and fans have been raving about it ever since.

After all, it’s possible that it’ll be even more dreamy than the Duke.

Three products are part of the exclusive launch.

And if you want one in time for Bridgerton season 2, you’ll need to act quickly.

Because, believe us when we say, these treats aren’t going to last long.

And if you want to shine this season, snatching up each and every one will be crucial.

The MTHRSHP: Diamond of the First Water eyeshadow palette is first up.

This palette comes with six absolutely stunning shades etched with regal emblems, allowing you to create any kind of eye makeup you want.

The palette has it all: shimmery blue hues and rich reds, shimmer shades and mattes.

The Divine Blush (plus) Glow Trio: Love at First Blush follows next.

Apart from the clever pun, the palette is a must-have for any makeup bag.

This is a trio you don’t want to miss, with blush and highlighter (all of which can be used as eyeshadow, FYI).

Last but not least, there’s a highlighter that’s possibly the most high-end of the bunch.

Pat McGrath is releasing Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighter, a gold and silver-hued highlighter that will have you glowing all season.

The pearl-infused gel powder not only has a great formula, but it’s also emblazoned with a regal emblem.

The entire line has sent the beauty-loving fan base into a tizzy, so fans have been plotting their purchases for quite some time.

While someone tweeted, “I definitely don’t need any more makeup, but the Pat McGrath Bridgerton collection…”

