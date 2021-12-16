Patents for the upcoming ‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2’ reveal new information about Link’s skydiving mechanics.

Patents for the upcoming ‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2′ reveal new details about Link’s skydiving mechanics.

Link tends to fall like a rock with little grace in most Legend of Zelda games.

In The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, however, Nintendo included a skydiving mechanic.

It appeared to return in the E3 BOTW 2 trailer.

New details about skydiving in Breath of the Wild 2 have been revealed thanks to patents Nintendo has filed for the sequel.

When Link uses his bow and arrow in mid-air in Breath of the Wild, he enters a bullet-time.

Mario’s hat throw in Super Mario Odyssey was exploited by BOTW speedrunners to great effect.

It made even the most inexperienced players feel like they were a true ace archer capable of rivaling Hawkeye.

A new patent has been filed for the Breath of the Wild sequel.

Feature that we saw in the E3 2021 trailer, but with a few tweaks:-More dynamic poses for archery and flying-Rewind features-Ability to freely traverse a suspended platform(hashtag)Zelda(hashtag)TheLegendofZelda(hashtag)BotWpic.twitter.comldPbfIm3S6

Breath of the Wild 2 may, on the other hand, shake things up with new skydiving mechanics based on Nintendo patents.

Gamereactor.eu combed through some Nintendo patents and discovered some intriguing images.

They show Link flying through the air with his bow and arrow, but his body is positioned differently depending on which way he is facing.

“State A,” in which Link aims his bow straight down, and “State B,” in which he aims down at an angle, are two dynamic poses.

Who knows how these could factor into gameplay, given Nintendo’s attention to the smallest details in the first Breath of the Wild.

The patents for Breath of the Wild 2 that show new skydiving mechanics are still intriguing.

While bullet-time in the first game allowed for some incredible trick shots, the other Nintendo patents show off more of the abilities Link demonstrated in the E3 trailer.

“We see Link go through the bottom part of a platform and emerge from the top via a portal in the trailer,” Nintendo Life says.

“If the conditions are right (and the game allows it), Link could theoretically do it on any surface.”

Link can only burrow through mostly level surfaces, as shown in the images.

Link won’t be able to burrow into a space that’s too small for him to do anything.

The’rewind’ mechanism is revealed in a third patent.

It shows how the game is played…

