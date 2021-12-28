Patricia Cornwall is a well-known actress.

Patricia Cornwall is a fictional character.

A WOMAN who was seen slapping and spitting on another Delta Airlines passenger has been identified as a former Baywatch actress.

Patricia Cornwall, also known as Patty Breton when she was younger, has been charged with assault and is unable to travel.

Patricia Cornwall, a former Baywatch actress and Playboy model, is accused of spitting on and hitting another passenger on a Delta flight to Atlanta.

On December 27, 2021, the former California actress, whose stage name is Patty Breton, was charged with assault for her mid-flight rant that went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to Atlanta, Georgia, on December 23, 2021.

According to court records, Patricia spent Christmas in jail before being released on an unsecured (dollar)20,000 bond and barred from traveling except for her flight back to California.

ATL Uncensored shared a video of the incident on Twitter, which shows her yelling at an older male passenger to “mask up” before slapping him and spitting in his face.

Cornwall has recently worked as a realtor in California, in addition to her brief acting and modeling career.

Patricia Cornwall, formerly Patty Breton, portrayed Petra in a September 1996 episode of Baywatch.

Season 7 of the popular drama featured an episode titled The Contest.

Patty also made a guest appearance on Married… with Children in the same year.

Cornwall went on to star in the 1997 films Playboy: Women Behaving Badly and Playboy: Cheerleaders, both in which she played herself.

She was also a member of the Raiderettes, the Raiders’ cheerleading squad in the early 1990s.

Cornwall was attempting to return to her seat after using the restroom when a flight attendant with a beverage cart blocked the aisle, according to federal court records.

She was told to find a free seat and wait for the beverage service to end, to which she retorted, “What am I, Rosa Parks?”

According to the affidavit, the man in the video, a fellow passenger, thought the comment was inappropriate and told her that she “isn’t black… this isn’t Alabama, and this isn’t a bus.”

Cornwall told the man to “mask up,” and he repeatedly responded, “Sit down, Karen!”

Cornwall is seen slapping the man and spitting in his face in the video, to which he replies, “You’re going to jail!”

Cornwall was apprehended by police at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and later taken into custody.