Patricia Heaton’s Shepherd Pie Recipe Is Suitable for Entertaining

Shepherd’s Pie has a reputation for being a comforting, satisfying, but not particularly elegant meal.

However, Patricia Heaton’s take on the recipe elevates it to a dish you’ll want to serve to impress dinner guests.

Heaton isn’t just a good cook; she used to host her own Food Network show.

In 2015, the cable channel aired Patricia Heaton Parties.

Heaton’s tips and tricks for great entertaining were the focus of the cooking series.

Heaton discussed her Raymond character’s amusing lack of culinary skill during an interview with the Television Academy Foundation.

Heaton said of Debra Barone, “That’s what was so wonderful about her.”

“She couldn’t cook, and with the kids, it was usually just whatever.”

You know, you’re not going to cut your sandwich into smiley shapes and starfish and stuff when you’re packing your lunch every morning.

You put the prepackaged Kraft cheese in their bag.

“I think [Debra] tried; she was just like every other mom who was like, ‘I’ve had it with everything up to this point.'”

While Heaton’s Shepherd’s Pie follows the classic recipe (she uses beef chuck instead of lamb), she adds a twist by serving the dish in ramekins.

Butter, onion, celery, carrots, fresh thyme, ground beef chuck, tomato paste, flour, beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, fresh parsley, salt, pepper, and unthawed frozen peas are among the ingredients in her filling recipe.

Russet potatoes, heavy cream, unsalted butter, sharp cheddar cheese, and salt are required for the topping.

To serve and decorate Heaton’s meaty pie, you’ll also need eight 6- to 8-ounce ramekins and a re-sealable bag with a 12-inch star tip.

After dividing the beef filling among the eight ramekins, place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

For an elegant serving suggestion, Heaton suggests piping the mashed potatoes onto each ramekin top with the re-sealable bag and tip.

The pies are then baked for about 20 minutes in a preheated 400°F oven, or until bubbling and golden on top.

The full recipe and reviews can be found on Food Network’s website.

On the Food Network website, reviewers praised Heaton’s take on the classic casserole recipe.

“It came out beautifully, and I now make it for special occasions because it’s a family favorite! Thank you, Patricia, for sharing…

