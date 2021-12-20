Patrick Brown, Hannah Brown’s brother, is engaged to Haley Stevens, Jed Wyatt’s ex.

Patrick Brown, Hannah Brown’s brother, is engaged to Hannah’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens, who is the ex-girlfriend of Jed Wyatt.

Patrick Brown, the brother of former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, proposed to his girlfriend, Haley Stevens, over the weekend, putting a trip down the aisle in their future.

In a plot twist straight out of a romantic comedy, Haley is the ex-girlfriend of Jed Wyatt, Hannah’s season’s choice, who was recently revealed to be dating another woman.

Over the weekend, Haley announced the engagement on her Instagram account, posting photos of Patrick proposing with an emerald cut diamond sparkler.

She captioned the adorable photos, “12.18.21 I said YES to forever with my best friend!!…and it was perfect!”

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to making this day so special, especially my FIANCÉ, whom I adore!!! : @sledbetterphoto.”

Haley Stevens (@lyricsandlipstick) shared this.

“About his love life,” Hannah told Us Weekly last month, “I don’t choose who my brother loves and who he wants to be with, but I love him and want him to be happy.”

In her new memoir, God Bless This Mess, Hannah discusses her own love life.

Her feelings “came back a little bit” when she appeared on her ex-boyfriend Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor to wish him well.

“It felt like I was living in a pressure cooker of emotions.”

“From everything with Jed to Tyler [Cameron] to being on this crazy show and wondering, ‘How did I get on this?'” Hannah explained to ET.

Watch the video below to learn more:

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Haley Stevens (@lyricsandlipstick) shared this.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Haley Stevens (@lyricsandlipstick) shared a post on her Instagram account.

Hannah Brown’s Brother Patrick Gets Engaged to Her Ex Jed Wyatt’s Ex Haley Stevens