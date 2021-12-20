Patrick Brown, Hannah’s brother, is engaged to Haley Stevens, Jed Wyatt’s ex.

Patrick Brown, the brother of former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, proposed to his girlfriend, Haley Stevens, over the weekend, putting a trip down the aisle in their future.

Haley is the ex of Jed Wyatt, the man Hannah chose in her season of The Bachelorette and who was revealed to be still involved with another woman, in a twist straight out of the romantic franchise.

Over the weekend, Haley announced the engagement on her Instagram account, posting photos of Patrick proposing with an emerald cut diamond sparkler.

The bride-to-be captioned the adorable photos, “12.18.21 I said YES to forever with my best friend!!…and it was perfect!”

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to making this day so memorable, especially my FIANCÉ, whom I adore!!!: @sledbetterphoto.”

Hannah hasn’t commented publicly on the couple’s engagement, but she did tell Us Weekly last month, “About his love life — I don’t choose who my brother loves and wants to be with, but I love him and want him to be happy.”

In her recent memoir, God Bless This Mess, Hannah did discuss her own love life.

She discussed her appearance on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor to wish him well, and she admitted that her feelings for him “resurfaced a little bit.”

“Emotions were boiling over in a pressure cooker.”

“From everything with Jed to Tyler [Cameron] to being on this crazy show and wondering, ‘How did I get on this?'” Hannah explained to ET.

Watch the video below for more with Hannah.

