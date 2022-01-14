Patrick J Adams, who played Meghan Markle on Suits, has a strong message for those who are “debating” her.

Suits alum Patrick J Adams has a strong message for those who are “debating” Meghan Markle.

Suits alum Patrick J Adams has a message for those “debating” Meghan Markle.

Patrick J Adams has a message for the “many bots” on the internet debating Meghan Markle.

“There has to be better things for you to be doing,” he tweeted.

Patrick J Adams has had it with the internet trolls.

While the 40-year-old Suits star isn’t one to post on social media on a regular basis, he decided to speak out on Thursday, Jan.

13 with a major request for Meghan Markle’s detractors.

“Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Markle and including me in the conversation,” he wrote on Twitter.

“There are a few things I’d like you to be aware of.”

‘1’

I haven’t read any of it.

2. If you’re looking for a

Phrasing that is unique

It is true that life is a finite amount of time.

3. Make a list of your accomplishments

If you’re on the lookout for a unique way to express yourself, this is the place to be

You must have more important things to do.

“Even you bots,” Patrick continued.

(hashtag) “BotBetter.”

While it’s unclear what prompted Patrick to speak out, many royal fans have noticed a slew of negative tweets directed at the Duchess of Sussex over time.

“A good comment on (hashtag)MeghanMarkle and (hashtag)HarryandMeghan’s botification of negativity,” one user said.

Patrick played Meghan’s on-screen husband, Mike, on Suits from 2011 to 2019.

He was also invited to Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Despite their history, the actor has previously admitted to being hesitant to call and converse with his co-star.

Patrick told the Radio Times in October 2020 that he is unable to propose to the Duchess of Sussex due to “pure fear.”

He admitted, “I believe I’m intimidated.”

“I’m sure I could call her right now, but I don’t know what I’d say.”

“After our children were born, some texts and gifts were sent,” Patrick continued, “but I guess I’m a little scared.”

“I think it’s pure terror,” the narrator says.

I suppose I’m afraid of breaking down whatever barriers exist in order to have that conversation.”

Finally, the actor has defended the member of the royal family on numerous occasions, including shortly after her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the CBS special, both Harry and Meghan discussed why they are leaving the royal family in 2020.

While millions of people congratulated the couple, some criticized them, prompting Patrick to speak up.

“Reading the endless… made me ill.”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news.

Patrick J Adams, a Suits alum, sends a strong message to those who are “debating” Meghan Markle.

src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdHJDC/pdk6PocStable/select/media/Fn8MV9xr8cir?form=html” data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” wpcc-iframe data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdH

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy