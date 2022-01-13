Patrick J Adams wants to be left out of the ‘Bots’ when it comes to Meghan Markle: ‘Life Is Short,’ he says.

Patrick J Adams wants to be left out of the ‘Bots’ when it comes to Meghan Markle: ‘Life Is Short.’

It’s not going to happen.

Patrick J Adams wasn’t shy about expressing his feelings about the online debate over his former co-star Meghan Markle.

On Wednesday, January 12, the Canada native tweeted, “Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Markle and including me in the conversation.”

“I just want you to be aware of a few things.

a)

None of it is read by me.

2. If you’re looking for something to

Life is a finite resource.

3. If you want to be more formal,

There must be something more worthwhile for you to do.

“Bots, including you.”

From 2011 to 2018, he co-starred in the USA series Suits with the Duchess of Sussex, 40.

After season 7, in which their characters Rachel and Mike married, the two left the show together.

In the ninth and final season of the show, Adams returned.

Because of her romance with Prince Harry, whom she married in May 2018, the Bench author left Suits.

Several of her former coworkers, including Adams, were present at the couple’s wedding.

Last year, after royal staffers accused the duchess of bullying, Adams defended his onscreen wife in a fiery Twitter thread.

“I spent the better part of a decade working on Suits with Meghan Markle.”

He wrote in March 2021, “From the beginning, she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful, and supportive member of our television family.”

“As fame, prestige, and power grew, she remained that person and colleague.”

She’s always been a strong woman with a strong sense of morality and a strong work ethic, and she’s never been afraid to speak out, be heard, and defend herself and those she cares about.”

The Oscar nominee also slammed the royal family, calling it “obscene” that they didn’t do more to protect her from “racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol” directed at her on the internet and in the media.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” Meghan’s representative told Us Weekly at the time.

Meghan’s candid interview with her husband was broadcast on CBS a few days later.

