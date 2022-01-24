Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Relationship: From High School Sweethearts to Power Couple in Kansas City

From their high school sweetheart beginnings, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels.

The couple met as two friends who went to school together in Texas and got engaged in September 2020.

When Matthews was a freshman at Whitehouse High School in 2011, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with him.

The pair’s friendship evolved into something more after he gave her a rose and a Valentine’s Day card the following year.

The athletes rooted for each other throughout high school — Mahomes played football and baseball, while Matthews was a soccer star — and were each other’s go-to dates for gym dances.

The teen sweethearts attended different colleges, but they both remained in Texas, which helped them maintain their relationship.

“Oh s—t, he might go play professional football,” the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder told Today in December 2020 of her fiancé’s football abilities.

“Watching him grow as an athlete and a man in general was incredible.”

Mahomes won Super Bowl LIV in 2020 and lost Super Bowl LV in 2021, and the couple, who share two dogs and a home in Kansas City, Missouri, have been by each other’s sides through all the highs and lows of their adult lives.

The quarterback proposed to his longtime love on the same day he received his championship ring at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2020, in between Super Bowl appearances.

“On a day that was supposed to be about you, you turned it into a day about us.”

Matthews wrote on Instagram at the time, “It’s always us, it’s always you and me.”

“The words you looked into my eyes and said to me right now will never leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my breath away, and I could not have imagined anything better!”

I’ll always love you, and I’m looking forward to spending the rest of my life with you and having an unbreakable bond.”

The couple announced they are expecting their first child together, a little girl, in the same month.

To relive Mahomes and Matthews’ performances, scroll down.

