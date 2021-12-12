Patrick Mahomes knows how to keep his fiancée Brittany Matthews’ Christmas presents hidden.

Patrick Mahomes knows how to keep Christmas gifts hidden from his fiancée Brittany Matthews.

For many people, the holidays can be a very hectic time.

This time of year has also been hectic for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The NFL star is putting in the work on the field to help his team make the playoffs, as well as planning a wedding with his fiancée Brittany Matthews and caring for their 9-month-old daughter Sterling.

At the very least, Mahomes won’t have to worry about where to hide his Christmas presents for his bride-to-be this season.

So Mahomes knows she won’t find Matthew’s gifts, this is where they go.

Because they’ve been together since they were teenagers, the Chiefs signal-caller and his future bride have spent several Christmases together.

Mahomes previously talked about his and his wife’s first holiday together.

He recalled, “Man, that was back in high school… I had to go to her family’s and she came to mine.”

“I think we’d been dating for a couple of months at that point, so it was just normal kids showing up at the family dinner, nervous and everything.”

He and Matthews “had to go to each of our family members’ Christmas parties and spent the whole day going from house to house trying to make sure that we saw everybody,” according to the quarterback.

Mahomes spoke about how he shops for Christmas presents during his weekly radio interview with The Drive on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, explaining that it would be nearly impossible for him to go to his local mall and buy gifts without being recognized by fans.

Mahomes revealed that he does a lot of his shopping online rather than going to a store, but the gifts aren’t delivered to his home.

“I order a bunch from Amazon and have it delivered to the [Chiefs] facility,” he joked, before adding, “Don’t tell Brittany.”

Mahomes added that he has to be cautious when buying something for Matthews because “she sees everything, so I have to be real sneaky with it so I can try to surprise her every now and then.”

