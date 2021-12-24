Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Favorite Christmas Gift

Patrick Mahomes and his partner Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, in February.

They will be celebrating Christmas as a family of three on December 20, 2021.

The NFL star recently discussed how the holidays will be different this year now that he has a daughter, as well as the best gift he ever received as a child.

Mahomes spoke with The Drive on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City about how special this Christmas will be with Sterling.

“I’m really excited,” the Chiefs quarterback said, adding, “Santa will be at the house.”

There will be gifts strewn about the place.

It’ll be just me, Brittany, and Sterling, and I’m looking forward to spending my first Christmas with the family, especially the little one.

Sterling did get to open one Christmas present early this year, and Matthews documented the occasion on Instagram.

Mahomes’ fiancée shared a video of their daughter trying to open a present while dressed in a Christmas onesie, with a little help from her mother.

“Today someone received an early Christmas present.

And that’s her crying with me, mama,” Matthews explained.

“I think she loves it Stackable cups have been her fav,” Matthews writes after seeing Sterling playing with her new cups on the next slide.

In the spirit of gifts, the radio hosts asked the athlete to name his favorite present from his childhood.

“I got a basketball goal as a present.”

“Santa eventually brought it to me,” Mahomes recalled.

“I literally used that thing my whole life until it broke.”

It was an incredible gift [to receive]and something I had wished for for years… My friend and I were playing basketball at home, and we were practicing half-court shots when I threw the ball and it hit the backboard, breaking it.

I believe we were able to get it replaced, but it took a long time.”

The Drive hosts also asked Mahomes to weigh in on the debate over who would win in a fight between Marvel’s Spider-Man and DC’s Batman, which was sparked by the release of the latest Spider-Man No Way Home film.

The quarterback declared himself to be a huge Marvel fan…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.