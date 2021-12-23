Patrick Schwarzenegger jokes that his mother, Maria Shriver, will “kill me” if he dyes his hair blonde.

Patrick Schwarzenegger debuted his blond hairdo, but Katherine Schwarzenegger isn’t fond of it.

Before giving her honest opinion, Patrick joked that his mother, Maria Shriver, would despise the look.

Patrick Schwarzenegger is all set to celebrate the holidays in style this year.

However, not everyone in his family agrees with him.

The 28-year-old actor debuted his new blond hairstyle earlier this week by posting a video of himself ruffling his light tresses.

He immediately assumed that his parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, would disapprove of the new look.

He captioned the video, “Moms gonna kill me.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger, it appears, is not a fan.

“Not unless I get my hands on you first,” wrote the author, who recently announced she and Chris Pratt are expecting their second child.

Maria, on the other hand, adored her son’s new haircut.

She added a heart emoji and said, “You look great with any hair color.”

Jason Kennedy joked, “Did you add roses to your bedroom ceiling orrr?” while Alex Pettyfer wrote, “Love it.”

Patrick later flaunted his new look at Caffe Luxxe in Brentwood, Calif., during a coffee run.

He’ll be seen in The Staircase and The Yacht in the near future, though it’s unclear whether his blond hair will make an appearance.

During an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop earlier this week, brother Joseph Baena discussed his relationship with the Schwarzeneggers and explained why he doesn’t use his father’s surname.

On air, Joseph said, “There are a few different variables in that.”

“But that’s not my top priority right now,” she says. “Right now, I’m just focused on growing my acting and real estate careers.”

That’s not to say that Joseph’s father, a politician and actor, hasn’t had an impact on his career: “I mean, my father is a stallion.”

I like to think he’s a man’s man, and I admire him greatly.”

“In a way, he’s influenced a lot of things: the path that I’ve taken with acting, with fitness and my physique, and with the many other things that I’m doing,” he continued.

