Patrick Stewart Reunites With Whoopi Goldberg in the Season 2 Trailer for ‘Star Trek: Picard.’

On Friday, Paramount(plus) released the official trailer for Star Trek: Picard’s second season, just days after announcing a return date.

It’s also the first time viewers will see Whoopi Goldberg reprise her role as Guinan from Star Trek: The Next Generation, bringing Patrick Stewart back into the fold.

The highly anticipated new season, which premieres on March 3, follows the legendary Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart) and his crew on a daring and exciting new journey: into the past.

Picard must enlist the help of old and new friends to face the dangers of 21st-century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future — and face the ultimate test from one of his greatest enemies.

Picard is beamed back into the past in the two-minute trailer, where he is reunited with Q (John de Lancie).

“Well, hello there, my friend,” Q says as he greets Picard.

Picard, perplexed by the new reality he finds himself in, asks, “What is this? What have you done?”

Q eerily tees up, “Welcome to the road not taken.”

Meanwhile, Picard’s crew is trying to figure out how time and reality have been split in half and what the long-term consequences will be.

Picard, on the other hand, knows someone who might be able to provide insight into how to adapt or return to the status quo: Goldberg’s Guinan.

When they sit down to talk about what’s going on, Guinan says, “Your answers aren’t in the stars.”

“They’ve never been.”

“I believe you have one final frontier yet to come,” Guinan says later as she and Picard catch up over a cup of earl grey tea.

Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner, as well as Annie Wersching and special guests Goldberg and de Lancie, join Stewart in the cast.

Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Paramount(plus) on Thursday, March 3.

