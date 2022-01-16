Patsy Cline had two near-death experiences before she died at the age of 30.

Before she died at the age of 30, Patsy Cline had two near-misses with death.

Some people are surprised to learn that country legend Patsy Cline only lived to the age of 30. She was an icon who inspired many other country superstars.

She was tragically killed in a car accident in 1963, but she came dangerously close to death twice before her death.

What caused Cline’s death at such a young age, and what two near-death experiences did she have prior to that?

Cline’s life and career were cut short when she died in a plane crash on March 5, 1963, after finding iconic success in country music in the 1950s.

Randy Hughes, her manager, was the pilot of the plane, according to Rolling Stone, and it crashed due to bad weather.

Cline, Hughes, and two other Grand Ole Opry stars are believed to have died instantly when the plane nose-dived into the woods near Camden, Tennessee.

They were less than 100 miles from Nashville, where Cline was living with her husband and two young children in a home near the city.

The plane’s crash site is now marked by a memorial.

Cline has been cited as a musical influence by Reba McEntire, another country superstar.

In 1991, she lost the majority of her band in a plane crash that killed everyone on board.

Cline was ejected through a vehicle windshield less than two years before her tragic death in a head-on collision.

Others in the accident died, but she survived.

But not without leaving behind permanent facial scars and chronic pain.

Cline found it difficult to sing some notes even after a month in the hospital.

Even so, it didn’t take long for her to feel ready to start writing music again.

The country classic “Crazy,” written by a then-unknown singersongwriter named Willie Nelson, was the first song she recorded once she was physically capable.

She recorded the song in a single take and then performed it on crutches at the Grand Ole Opry.

Prior to each of those mishaps, Cline had come close to dying from illness during her childhood.

She was hospitalized with rheumatic fever and a throat infection at the age of 13, according to the Daily-News Record.

However, she came out of the ordeal with a gift for music.

