Patsy Cline’s career was brief, but she left an indelible mark on country music.

Patsy Cline, the legendary singer, is now a living legend.

She had an almost immediate and incredibly long-lasting impact on the genre during her brief career.

She is still regarded as a dominant influence among some of the country’s leading women nearly 60 years after her death.

What prevented Cline from having as many hit songs as other country stars and how did she get her start in music?

Cline, who was born Virginia Patterson Hensley on September 8, 1932, is best known for her hits “I Fall to Pieces,” which helped pave the way for women in country music.

Her parents were a blacksmith and his decades-younger teenage bride when she was born in Winchester, Virginia.

To support her three children after her parents divorced, her mother worked as a seamstress.

Cline began playing the piano at the age of eight and discovered her love for singing not long after, according to Biography.

By the age of 13, she was reportedly knocking on radio stations’ doors, requesting the opportunity to perform.

Cline dropped out of school at the age of 16 to help her mother make ends meet.

She worked at a poultry plant and a soda shop, among other places in the community, but she also started performing professionally.

She began using the stage name “Patsy” after singing on regional radio stations and in contests.

Gerald Cline was her first husband, whom she married in 1953, and whose last name was Cline.

Patsy Cline was born as a result.

Her star began to rise quickly after her debut in 1955 on the Grand Ole Opry, the stage where country superstars are born.

She won Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts in 1957 for her performance of “Walkin’ After Midnight.”

Soon after, she divorced Cline, which was a highly divisive decision among 1950s audiences, and married her second husband, Charles Dick.

In the years 1958 and 1961, they had two children.

Cline died tragically in a plane crash in 1963 at the age of 30.

She was on board a plane with three other people when it crashed into a patch of Tennessee woods.

The crash claimed the lives of all who were present.

When the plane went down, they were just 100 miles from Nashville.

Cline and her family were living in their dream house on the outskirts of town at the time.

Before her death, they hadn’t owned it in over a year.

That house, in particular, disappeared…

